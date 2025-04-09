Andrew Schulz Says He Got Confirmation “Wacced Out Murals” References Him And That Kendrick Lamar Is “Hypocritical” For Working With South Park Creators

"Wacced Out Murals," the opening track on Kendrick Lamar's GNX, includes the lyric "Don't let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law." Many suspected the line was a reference to Andrew Schulz, who caught flack for his comments about white guys with Black girlfriends on the Flagrant podcast last year. Schulz was a guest on The Sam Roberts Show on SiriusXM today, and the subject of Kendrick came up.

In the interview, Schulz said he received confirmation that the "Wacced Out Murals" lyric is about him, and he suggested that it's hypocritical for Kendrick to police that kind of speech from him while collaborating with the creators of South Park on a movie. He also suggested that the subsequent lyric "The n****s that coon, the n****s that bein' groomed, slide on both of them" was an invitation to kill Schulz's friends Charlamagne Tha God and AlexxMedia, a subject he previously discussed on Sterling Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast.

Here's the relevant exchange with Roberts:

ANDREW SCHULZ: So this is what really happened. The song comes out and the internet and his fans decide that it's about me. For two weeks, I don't say anything because I'm filming the special. So I'm like, if I respond, I'll have to acknowledge it in the taping, and this special is not about Kendrick. He did say a thing that the next line is, "and the n words that coon and the n words being groomed, slide on both of them." The internet also seemed to think it was about AlexxMedia and Charlemagne. SAM ROBERTS: Your friends? SCHULZ: Yes. They're starting to get people reaching out, like, "Yo, well if you come to LA it's on." And I'm like, okay. So you basically told your fans, some of which might be insane, to murder my friends. Anything I say after that is free because you went to murder. Did I find it hypocritical that he's like doing a movie with the South Park guys and they've got Lizzo jokes and all this other shit. Like yes, he's being hypocritical. He's just, he was doing something for clicks. And then I did get confirmation it was about me. So before I sent anything, I got confirmation. ROBERTS: Gotcha. Because you don't want to start, because by the way, that would be the worst. SCHULZ: It's the most ego thing in the world to make, like it must be about me. It's like I didn't react for two weeks, and then I got confirmation. Basically his team reached out to somebody to be like, "Yo, we weren't talking about you guys with that line about the killing shit, but it was about Schulz with this thing." So I'm like, okay, you open your mouth, you say this thing about telling your fans to kill my friends. You get whatever's coming to you and you fucking enjoy it.

You can see Schulz deliver these comments in the video below.

