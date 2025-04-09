Garbage – “There’s No Future In Optimism”

In February, Garbage announced their new album Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, the follow-up to 2021’s No Gods No Masters. Today, the band finally shared the lead single "There's No Future In Optimism."

"There's No Future In Optimism" serves as the opening track, and here's what Shirley Manson says about it:

I love the title. The band sent it me and I was like, “This is great. I’m keeping that.” But the lyrics are an action against that title. Because if we allow our fatalism or our negativity to really take over, we will crumble. It’s about a city, in my case, Los Angeles, but it could be anywhere where bad stuff is happening. After the George Floyd murder, which is one of few things in my life that I wish I’d never seen: I was changed entirely by seeing the footage of that cop kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. In Los Angeles there were huge protests and a lot of upheaval after that. Above our house in Hollywood, there were helicopters all day long, for days on end. It was precarious, chaotic and terrifying.

About the LP, Manson adds:

This record is about what it means to be alive, and about what it means to face your imminent destruction. It’s hopeful. It’s very tender towards what it means to be a human being. Our flaws and our failures are still beautiful, even though we’re taught that they’re not. This is a tender, thrilling record about the fragility of life.

Watch the Benjy Kirkman-directed music video for "There's No Future In Optimism" below.

Let All That We Imagine Be The Light is out 5/30.