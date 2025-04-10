Dirty Projectors’ Dave Longstreth Announces First Film Score The Legend Of Ochi

Days after releasing the ambitious s t a r g a z e collaboration Song Of The Earth, Dirty Projectors leader David Longstreth has announced his first film score. Longstreth did the music for the upcoming A24 family adventure film The Legend Of Ochi. Arriving later this month, the soundtrack is being previewed today with three songs: "Prelude," "The Pond," and "The River."

The 32-track score includes one Dirty Projectors song, "Through The Long And Lonely Night." The Legend Of Ochi is directed by Isaiah Saxon and stars Willem Dafoe, Finn Wolfhard, Helena Zengel, and Emily Watson. Here's the press release's description of the movie:

Set in a remote village on the island of Carpathia, The Legend Of Ochi follows a shy farm girl named Yuri who is raised to fear an elusive animal species known as Ochi. But when Yuri discovers a wounded baby Ochi has been left behind, she escapes on a quest to bring him home.

Check out "Prelude," "The Pond," and "The River" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Prelude"

02 "The Library"

03 "The Hunt"

04 "Yuri Walks Across Town"

05 "The Barn"

06 "Checking The Traps"

07 "You’re Not Like They Say"

08 "Please Feed My Caterpillars"

09 "I Am Strong And Cool"

10 "The Dawn Of Yuri’s Quest"

11 "Kurkamart"

12 "Get Out Of My Car"

13 "Petro On Horseback"

14 "The Pond"

15 "I Can Talk To You!"

16 "Wood Block Ceremony"

17 "Maxim Closing In"

18 "Joy, Pain, Excitement, Fear"

19 "The Showdown"

20 "Yuri And Young Ochi Reunion"

21 "Campfire"

22 "Boy Whistles"

23 "The River"

24 "Action At The River"

25 "Cavemouth"

26 "The Caves"

27 "Use My Axe"

28 "The Shrine (Introduction)"

29 "Ochisong Exaltation"

30 "The Shrine (Finale)"

31 "End Credits"

32 Dirty Projectors – "Through The Long And Lonely Night"

The Legend of Ochi (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out 4/25 via A24. Pre-order it here.