Alien Boy – “Pictures Of You”

Last month, Portland's Alien Boy returned with the announcement of their new album You Wanna Fade? The band shared the great lead single "Changes," and now they're back with another banger titled "Pictures Of You."

Per vocalist/guitarist Sonia Weber, "Pictures Of You" is "a song about hanging on the telephone, what all the best songs are about — and what makes for a little bit of an obsessive crush. A little bit about that rush of a new feeling and feeling desperate to catch someone’s attention."

The track comes with a music video directed by Sjur Hjeltness; watch below.

You Wanna Fade? is out 5/9 via Get Better.