Watch SZA Meet Elmo & Cookie Monster, Sing About Her Gratitude Jar On Sesame Street

11:10 AM EDT on April 10, 2025

Richard Termine/Sesame Street

Back in 2017, SZA tweeted a very important question: "HOW DOES ONE GET ON SESAME STREET !?" It looks like she found the answer. SZA taped her Sesame Street appearance more than a year ago, and it finally made its way onto the show today -- good timing, with all that SZA's got going on these days. Her Kendrick Lamar duet "Luther" has been sitting atop the Hot 100 for a long time. Her stadium tour with Kendrick kicks off next week in Minneapolis. Her long-awaited SOS Deluxe: LANA finally came out earlier this year, and her cinematic debut One Of Them Days is currently doing big Netflix numbers. It's a good time to have her hanging out with Muppets and singing about gratitude.

In her Sesame Street appearance, SZA gets together with Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and relatively recent introduction Megan Piphus Peace to sing a cute song about how "gratitude's the right attitude." She also meets Cookie Monster and the letters S, Z, and A. In a nice little bit, they can't quite get in the right order, but SZA thankfully does not have to attempt to pronounce the word "ASZ" on children's television. Watch her appearance below.

@sesamestreet

We loved having you on our Street, @SZA! Let Cookie Monster know which type of cookies are your favorite for next time. #CookieMonster #SZA #SesameStreet

♬ original sound - Sesame Street

Sesame Workshop is reportedly not doing too well these days, but maybe SZA can save it.

