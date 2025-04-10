Murder By Death Announce Final Album: Egg & Dart: Hear “Wandering”

This year, Murder By Death, the unique and long-running swampy and orchestral punk band, will say goodbye. Earlier this year, Murder By Death announced their farewell tour, set to kick off in the band's Bloomington hometown this June. Now, they've also unveiled plans for one last album. It's called Egg & Dart, and it's coming right after they start that tour.

Murder By Death recorded Egg & Dart in LA earlier this year with producer Kevin Ratterman. In a press release, frontman Adam Turla says that the LP is "basically an elegy... The songs are about goodbyes and the different ways we think about that concept. The songs are about goodbyes and the different ways we think about that concept."

Lead single "Wandering" is a bittersweet waltz full of strings and acoustic guitars, and Turla sings it a bit like a Midwestern Shane MacGowan. He says, "We're releasing ‘Wandering’ first because it's the song that is most directed to the fans and about my experience with this band. It's a ballad, and not a typical single -- not even the single we plan to push for this record. But the heart of this band is our fans, and I wanted to share this with you first." Hear the song below.

Egg & Dart is out 6/13.