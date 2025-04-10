Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Seedbed Announce New Album Stalemate: Hear “Mouse At Your Feet”

3:30 PM EDT on April 10, 2025

JJ Posway is an Atlanta-based musician known for making lo-fi folk as Sloping, and before that, for making emo-tinged indie pop as the frontman of the Athens band Scooterbabe. Posway intended to revive Scooterbabe for their first new album since 2016's The Sorrow You've Been Toting Around, but it turns out a lot has changed since then! Instead, Posway and his bandmates -- many of whom were members of the final Scooterbabe lineup -- felt that the music they were making deserved a new name of its own. Now Posway and company are back as Seedbed, with their debut album Stalemate arriving in June. Lead single "Mouse At Your Feet" is out now.

Stalemate is billed as an album fueled by growing pains, dealing with inevitable changes and the grief that comes with passing time. It's got a pretty lengthy credits list: Along with usual guitar and vocals, Posway plays banjo, mandolin, and more, while others bring instruments including saxophone, slide guitar, bass clarinet, violin, cello, and into the fold.

"Mouse At Your Feet" toes the line between scrappy and refined, as Posway shares vocal duties with Anna Staddon. It's a piece of chilled-out slacker rock that swells into some rousing noise. Listen to it and see the full Stalemate tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Mouse At Your Feet"
02 "It Comes Around Less Often"
03 "C c c c c c c c c c c"
04 "Archaic Smiles"
05 "Raft"
06 "Unit 4"
07 "Computer Trouble"
08 "Billowing Redo"
09 "Fingertips Like Ice (Sebastian)"
10 "Stalemate"

Stalemate is out 6/27 via Tiny Engines.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

The Alchemist – “Lord Protect Me” (Feat. Roc Marciano)

January 26, 2026
New Music

Bory – “Living Proof”

January 26, 2026
New Music

Guv – “Blue Jade”

January 26, 2026
New Music

King Tuff Announces New Album MOO: Hear “Twisted On A Train”

January 26, 2026
New Music

Stream Emily Robb’s Soundtrack For The Space Between Attack And Decay

January 23, 2026
New Music

PawPaw Rod – “The Get Back”

January 23, 2026