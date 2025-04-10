Seedbed Announce New Album Stalemate: Hear “Mouse At Your Feet”

JJ Posway is an Atlanta-based musician known for making lo-fi folk as Sloping, and before that, for making emo-tinged indie pop as the frontman of the Athens band Scooterbabe. Posway intended to revive Scooterbabe for their first new album since 2016's The Sorrow You've Been Toting Around, but it turns out a lot has changed since then! Instead, Posway and his bandmates -- many of whom were members of the final Scooterbabe lineup -- felt that the music they were making deserved a new name of its own. Now Posway and company are back as Seedbed, with their debut album Stalemate arriving in June. Lead single "Mouse At Your Feet" is out now.

Stalemate is billed as an album fueled by growing pains, dealing with inevitable changes and the grief that comes with passing time. It's got a pretty lengthy credits list: Along with usual guitar and vocals, Posway plays banjo, mandolin, and more, while others bring instruments including saxophone, slide guitar, bass clarinet, violin, cello, and into the fold.

"Mouse At Your Feet" toes the line between scrappy and refined, as Posway shares vocal duties with Anna Staddon. It's a piece of chilled-out slacker rock that swells into some rousing noise. Listen to it and see the full Stalemate tracklist below.

<a href="https://seedbedga.bandcamp.com/album/stalemate">Stalemate by Seedbed</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Mouse At Your Feet"

02 "It Comes Around Less Often"

03 "C c c c c c c c c c c"

04 "Archaic Smiles"

05 "Raft"

06 "Unit 4"

07 "Computer Trouble"

08 "Billowing Redo"

09 "Fingertips Like Ice (Sebastian)"

10 "Stalemate"

Stalemate is out 6/27 via Tiny Engines.