Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Justin Bieber Cuts Ties With His Clothing Brand Drew House: “Don’t Waste Ur Money”

9:31 PM EDT on April 10, 2025

TORONTO, CANADA – FEBRUARY 03: Justin Bieber skates in warmups prior to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on February 03, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

|Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The past few months, Justin Bieber has been making cryptic posts on Instagram. He’s also been teasing a new apparel brand called SKYLRK. Today he shared an Instagram Story cutting ties with his previous clothing brand Drew House, which he co-founded with Ryan Good in 2018.

"I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn't represent me or my family or life," he wrote. "If your rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don't waste ur money on Drew House."

He also made an Instagram Story today trying to FaceTime Stevie Wonder and wrote of the famously blind musician: "This fool never sees my facetimessss."

UPDATE: In other Justin Bieber news, in The Hollywood Reporter his reps denied claims the pop star is having money problems: "Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress … either doesn’t understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality."

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Dope Frontman Takes Issue With Chuck D & John Densmore’s New Project doPE

January 26, 2026
News

Neil Young Reasserts Amazon Boycott, Gifts Entire Catalog To Greenland

January 26, 2026
News

Jejune Reunite For Surprise First Show In 27 Years

January 26, 2026
News

Pharrell Williams Knighted By French President Emmanuel Macron

January 26, 2026
News

Sly & Robbie’s Sly Dunbar Dead At 73

January 26, 2026
News

Alex Honnold’s Taipei Skyscraper Climbing Playlist Was “Mostly Tool”

January 26, 2026