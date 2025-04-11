Justin Bieber Cuts Ties With His Clothing Brand Drew House: “Don’t Waste Ur Money”

The past few months, Justin Bieber has been making cryptic posts on Instagram. He’s also been teasing a new apparel brand called SKYLRK. Today he shared an Instagram Story cutting ties with his previous clothing brand Drew House, which he co-founded with Ryan Good in 2018.

"I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn't represent me or my family or life," he wrote. "If your rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don't waste ur money on Drew House."

He also made an Instagram Story today trying to FaceTime Stevie Wonder and wrote of the famously blind musician: "This fool never sees my facetimessss."

DID JUSTIN BIEBER JUST SAY STIEVE WONDER DOES NOT SEE HIS FACETIME CALL??? Ckandkajslanzkanxksn pic.twitter.com/sFCyIudtZf — makise (@lilithhouse) April 10, 2025

UPDATE: In other Justin Bieber news, in The Hollywood Reporter his reps denied claims the pop star is having money problems: "Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress … either doesn’t understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality."