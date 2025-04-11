Paramore’s Hayley Williams Shares Ultra Rare Performance Of Her Jennifer’s Body Song “Teenagers”

The 2009 Jennifer's Body soundtrack is full of emo gems with songs by Panic! At The Disco, Cute Is What We Aim For, Dashboard Confessional, and more nostalgic bands. It's also got Hayley Williams' "Teenagers," which the Paramore leader posted a video of herself playing today.

"lore behind this one is so ridiculous i cant tell if tellin it would make the song better or worse," she wrote in her Instagram Story. "anyway, first self-serenade in years... hope it's fine by you."

Williams has never performed it live, but you can watch her serenade herself with it below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIR8I2hpY61/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading