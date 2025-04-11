Craig Wedren & Anna Waronker Share New Yellowjackets Song “Sleepwalking”

Shudder To Think's Craig Wedren and that dog.'s Anna Waronker have teamed up for the score of the third Yellowjackets season. The pair is releasing it today, and it comes with the single "Sleepwalking."

In a statement (which has spoilers), Wedren and Waronker — who also composed and performed the show's popular theme song — said:

Season three was a kaleidoscopic moving-puzzle of interweaving stories, relationships, and timelines that allowed — and pushed — us to explore and expand in awesome new musical directions, while continuing to build upon the sound of the first two seasons. From the forest floor, to frog orgies, to cave hallucinations, and finally to scoring Lottie’s murder with our new original song "Sleepwalking," we were encouraged by the story, the visuals, and our visionary producers, to explore and experiment sonically and harmonically, discovering whole new wings of the haunted, fractal funhouse that is Yellowjackets.

Stream the soundtrack below.



