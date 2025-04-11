billy woods – “BLK ZMBY” (Feat. Steel Tipped Dove)

Last month, New York-based rapper billy woods announced his latest album GOLLIWOG, out May 9, with the track "Misery." The project takes its name from 19th century ragdoll which definitely has some racist, sinister energy. Woods shared that he wrote a story about an evil golliwog when he was younger, and this album has him revisiting the topic, along with some other eerie subjects. The new single he released today called "BLK ZMBY" produced by Steel Tipped Dove is about, well, Black zombies.

The ominous track takes some pages out of MF DOOM's book with vivid, surreal lyrics. The beat creeps along and swells with a theatric, old-timey string sample. Towards the end, an unnerving buzzing consumes the track as if a swarm of flies have arrived to devour the surplus of rotting flesh woods details in the song. It's creepy and insanely cool, a perfect soundtrack for these dystopian days. Check it out below.

GOLLIWOG is out 5/9 on Backwoodz Studioz.