Bleary Eyed Announce New Album Easy: Hear “Heaven Year”

11:52 AM EDT on April 11, 2025

It's been a little bit since we've heard from Philadelphia shoegaze group Bleary Eyed. They released their very solid self-titled EP in 2023, and shared the singles "Shimmer Away" and "2 True" last year. Today, it's confirmed that those tracks are indeed a part of a bigger project — an album, actually, called Easy, which is coming out July 25 via Born Losers.

Coupled with the announcement, they released another new single called "Heaven Year," which features some delectable fuzzy guitar bursts and some dizzying synth scribbles. It will make you wanna bang your head. “I wanted to mix elements of hardcore for the verses punk and heavy shoegaze, w/ sidechaining to bring on a heavy trudging feel," frontman Nathaniel Salfi said of the song.

Listen to "Heaven Year" below.

Easy is out 7/25 on Born Losers. Pre-order it here.

