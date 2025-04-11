Sports Team Diss Fred again.. In New Song “Sensible”

UK alt-rockers Sports Team announced their new album Boys These Days nine months ago, but it got pushed back, so it hasn't come out yet. Also, they got robbed at gunpoint in E-40's hometown of Vallejo, California last year. That sucks! It's a string of misfortune worthy of an actual sports team! Naturally, then, Sports Team are taking out their frustrations on dance-music superstar Fred again.., their most obvious target.

Don't get too excited. Sports Team's new single "Sensible" is not a Fred again.. diss track, though I would love to hear how that might sound. Instead, the festival-headliner DJ only gets a quick mention in this, the latest in Sports Team's string of Boys These Days advance singles. (It follows "I'm In Love (Subaru)," "Condensation," and "Bang Bang Bang.") "Sensible" is a fired-up rocker with fun horn bits, and it's got frontman Alex Rice bleating about yuppie types who "love their money and their dogs and their cats and a crisp chianti in a lightly frosted glass." They also love Fred again..

Here's the line: "Take me to Dalston, we'll play Fred again.. and dance! And let's fuck remotely in those self-repeating flats!" One might argue that this is aimed more at a certain segment of Fred again..'s fandom, rather than Fred again.. himself. But I don't know, Rice puts a lot of mustard on the way he sings that name. Check out "Sensible" video below.

Boys These Days is out 5/23 on Bright Antenna Records/Distiller Records.