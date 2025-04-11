The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

1

Pulp - "Spike Island"

In 1990, the Stone Roses, the band of the moment, played a one-off gig in Cheshire, a grand-scale happening known as Spike Island. Tens of thousands of people showed up, and many of them crashed the fences. The sound was weak. The band was listless. And yet Spike Island still stands as one of the great moments of the indie dance revolution. Jarvis Cocker was not there. He just heard about it. In particular, he heard that one of the DJs on the bill -- the opening acts were all DJs -- kept shouting the phrase, "Spike Island, come alive!" In its way, the existence of Pulp's new song "Spike Island" is just as momentous a cultural event as Spike Island itself. Pulp have reunited twice since their early-'00s breakup, but they haven't released any new music. (Their 2013 James Murphy production "After You" is an absolute banger, but it's a re-recording of a We Love Life demo, not an altogether new song.) "Spike Island" isn't about Spike Island in the way that "Sorted For E's & Wizz" is. Instead, it's merely an invocation of some lost promise, some feeling that the future isn't what we wanted: "And by the way! Spike Island, come alive, by the way!" Perhaps it's Cocker's way of capturing the anxiety of the big return -- the way that expectations for a beloved band's return can never live up to reality. But "Spike Island" does a pretty fucking good job. The string flourishes, the disco pulsing, the insinuating conversational-aside verses, the hands-to-the-sky chorus -- this is a Pulp song. It's all that anyone could've expected. It's more than anyone could've expected. Come alive. —Tom