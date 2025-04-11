Smug Brothers – “Sidewalk Champagne”

Dayton/Columbus combo Smug Brothers will soon follow up 2023's In The Book Of Bad Ideas with another LP for Ohio's revered underground treasure Anyway Records, Stuck On Beta. A new song is out today, so it's time to catch up.

Having entered its third decade, Smug Brothers now comprises Kyles Melton and Sowash (the former being the frontman, the latter the bassist) plus drummer Don Thrasher (of Swearing At Motorists/GBV fame) and guitarist Ryan Shaffer. Conscience dictates that I offer a disclaimer here: I am friends with Sowash, the bass player — you should check out his main band, the Kyle Sowashes; start with 2008's Yeah Buddy! I think — but despite the slight conflict of interest I am bringing this music to you because I know you guys love some good old-fashioned indie rock. And that's what Smug Brothers are offering you.

The new single out today, "Sidewalk Champagne," makes fine use of a high-pitched guitar part intersecting with a separate low-end riff. And with that bassline steadily carrying those guitars along, it sounds — well, it sounds like the '90s, but in a cool fun way and not a way that will make you say "AGAIN?" The track was preceded by lead single "Take It Out On Me" a few weeks ago, and both songs arrived with B-sides that aren't even on the album — so, like, actual proper B-sides. It's a wealth of Smug Brothers music, and you can enjoy it below.

TRACKLIST:

1 "Borrow The Hook"

2 "Prank Editions"

3 "Paper Jane"

4 "Take It Out On Me"

5 "Sidewalk Champagne"

6 "Noble Harper"

7 "Voltaire Basement"

8 "X-Ray Is Everywhere"

9 "Flushing James"

10 "Sidetrack Ghosts"

11 "Cheers To Everything We Used To Do"

12 "Arcade Strange"

13 "Ozone Bunker"

Stuck On Beta is out 6/6 on Anyway. Pre-order it here.