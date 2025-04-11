Skip to Content
Jordan Patterson – “God”

3:44 PM EDT on April 11, 2025

Lia Elms

2025 is going to be Jordan Patterson's year. She's already had a strong start, opening up for Geese frontman Cameron Winter at his sold-out LA show this past February and releasing the excellent singles "Right Person, Wrong Time" and "Jim." Both tracks, each one stronger than the last, prove the Los Angeles musician is both lyrically and vocally unparalleled. Today, she's shared another song called "God" and it's already sent me into a small spiral with its potent lyrics. The psychedelic folk track was produced by Eric Van Thyne and JEHU.

"God" weighs the anxiety and excitement of the future. "If I'm idle, I feel like a waste/ They say your twenties are for finding your own pace," she muses. "Maybe my purpose is to create other life," she thinks to herself next. Patterson makes these thoughts about purpose and creation feel sacred. Synths buzzes grow softly alongside flowering acoustic guitar strums as Patterson touches on the young adult growing pains, the magic of future motherhood, and a higher power. At one point there's a harsh industrial clanging that comes and goes. Later on there's a flourish of strings.

“It was the last song I wrote before I moved out on my own and my mother moved to Georgia," Patterson said about the single. "It’s all the little things in a way so that I would never forget what that moment felt like.”

Listen to "God" below.

