Love Rarely – “Disappear”

Leeds quintet Love Rarely play intense emo that incorporates elements like delicate twinkly guitars, swooning melodic vocals, and harsh skramz freakouts. Or at least they do on "Disappear," their new single out today. The track is slick but crushing, soothing yet visceral, the sound of beauty and ugliness locked in endless warfare. It's all leading to this resolution: "Should I run or settle in the sun/ I’m gonna settle in the sun/ Set up the telly in the back room or settle in the sun/ I’m gonna settle in the sun." Listen below.

<a href="https://loverarely.bandcamp.com/track/disappear">Disappear by Love Rarely</a>