Coachella Livestream 2025: Watch For Free All Weekend

Coachella 2025 is finally upon us. We've broken down the font sizes on the poster and the billboards on the way to the fest. The first of two mostly identical weekends kicks off today, and most of the performances will be streaming live. Video feeds from the Main Stage, Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi, and Sonora stages will begin at 4 p.m. PT (that's 7 p.m. ET), with the Quasar livestream launching one hour later at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).

All the headliners will stream their sets, including Lady Gaga (Friday), Green Day and Travis Scott (Saturday, not together, unfortunately), and Post Malone (Sunday). Also on deck: Missy Elliott, Charli xcx, Jimmy Eat World, Benson Boone, T-Pain, Beth Gibbons, DARKSIDE, Marina, Clairo, Japanese Breakfast, Weezer, Kraftwerk, the Dare, beabadoobee, Megan Thee Stallion, Arca, Ty Dolla $ign, Shaboozey, Viagra Boys, the Marías, Parcels, 2hollis, Tyla, Mustard, Amyl And The Sniffers, julie, Lola Young, A. G. Cook, Djo, GloRilla, Glixen, Yeat, Zedd, Kneecap, the Prodigy, Blackpink members LISA and JENNIE (separately), Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, the Go-Go'sTOPS, Three 6 Mafia, Wisp, Circle Jerks, Polo & Pan, Fcukers, Eyedress, Ravyn Lenae, the Beaches, Amaarae, BigXthaPlug, Rema, Basement Jaxx, Blonde Redhead, and more.

Below, check out the daily schedules and all the livestream portals. Enjoy Couchella!

Main Stage

Friday, April 11:

4:00pm - Livestream begins

4:20pm - Thee Sacred Souls

5:40pm - MARINA

7:10pm - Benson Boone

9:00pm - Missy Elliott

11:10pm - Lady Gaga

[Rebroadcast]

Saturday, April 12:

4:00pm - Live music returns

4:00pm - Jimmy Eat World

5:25pm - T-Pain

7:15pm - Charli xcx

9:05pm - Green Day

11:40pm - Travis Scott

[Rebroadcast]

Sunday, April 13:

4:00pm - Live music returns

4:05pm - Shaboozey

5:25pm - beabadoobee

7:00pm - Junior H

8:35pm - Megan Thee Stallion

10:25pm - Post Malone

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Y2FzDMuJ5pI

Outdoor Theatre

Friday, April 11:

4:00pm - Livestream begins

4:05pm - Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

5:25pm - The Go-Go's

6:45pm - Tyla

8:20pm - The Marías

10:10pm - Parcels

11:10pm - The Martinez Brothers & Loco Dice

[Rebroadcast]

Saturday, April 12:

4:00pm - Live music returns

4:00pm - Tink

5:05pm - Japanese Breakfast

6:25pm - Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil

8:15pm - Clairo

9:45pm - Above & Beyond

11:20pm - The Original Misfits

[Rebroadcast]

Sunday, April 13:

4:00pm - Live music returns

4:00pm - MEUTE

5:00pm - Keshi

6:15pm - Still Woozy

7:45pm - JENNIE

9:10pm - Zedd

10:55pm - Polo & Pan

[Rebroadcast]

https://youtube.com/watch?v=WxwawRL_nY8

Sahara

Friday, April 11:

4:00pm - Livestream begins

4:00pm - Chris Lorenzo

5:15pm - Three 6 Mafia

6:10pm - Sara Landry

7:15pm - Austin Millz

7:45pm - LISA

9:10pm - Yeat

10:25pm - GloRilla

11:50pm - Mustard

[Rebroadcast]

Saturday, April 12:

4:00pm - Live music returns

4:10pm - Alok

5:25pm - Disco Lines

6:30pm - Talón

6:45pm - Shoreline Mafia

7:35pm - salute

8:35pm - ENHYPEN

9:50pm - Mau P

11:30pm - Keinemusik

[Rebroadcast]

Sunday, April 13:

4:00pm - Live music returns

4:00pm - Interplanetary Criminal

5:00pm - Ben Böhmer

5:50pm - Tom Breu

6:00pm - Sammy Virji

7:00pm - Boris Brejcha

8:10pm - Chase & Status

9:35pm - Ty Dolla $ign

10:55pm - XG

[Rebroadcast]

https://youtube.com/watch?v=afO7r8TQTSw

Mojave

Friday, April 11:

4:00pm - Livestream begins

4:00pm - SAINt JHN

4:50pm - Lola Young

5:40pm - Ravyn Lenae

6:05pm - Djo

7:20pm - Eyedress

8:35pm - Miike Snow

10:05pm - The Prodigy

11:20pm - Chris Lake

[Rebroadcast]

Saturday, April 12:

4:00pm - Live music returns

4:00pm - Weezer

4:55pm - Yo Gabba Gabba!

5:55pm - Sam Fender

7:15pm - Ivan Cornejo

8:25pm - Hanumankind

9:45pm - horsegiirL

11:00pm - The Dare

11:55pm - Barry Can't Swim x 2manydjs x salute

[Rebroadcast]

Sunday, April 13:

4:00pm - Live music returns

4:10pm - Muni Long

5:25pm - Jessie Murph

6:10pm - Fcukers

6:40pm - Rema

8:00pm - Basement Jaxx

9:25pm - Kraftwerk

10:45pm - Tiësto

[Rebroadcast]

https://youtube.com/watch?v=BajnpDN6vG8

Gobi

Friday, April 11:

4:00pm - Livestream begins

4:00pm - Maribou State

4:45pm - 4batz

5:30pm - PARISI

5:55pm - d4vd

7:00pm - A.G. Cook

8:15pm - Artemas

9:30pm - CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

10:40pm - Indo Warehouse

[Rebroadcast]

Saturday, April 12:

4:00pm - Live music returns

4:05pm - Glass Beams

5:15pm - Viagra Boys

6:05pm - Medium Build

6:30pm - 2hollis

8:20pm - DARKSIDE

9:40pm - Beth Gibbons

11:00pm - Rawayana

[Rebroadcast]

Sunday, April 13:

4:00pm - Live music returns

4:00pm - The Beaches

5:00pm - Amaarae

5:50pm - Hope Tala

6:20pm - Mohamed Ramadan

7:25pm - BigXthaPlug

8:35pm - Arca

9:55pm - Amyl and the Sniffers

[Rebroadcast]

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Kg-KswkXoBg

Sonora

Friday, April 11:

4:00pm - Livestream begins

4:00pm - TOPS

5:00pm - julie

5:45pm - Glixen

6:10pm - KNEECAP

7:05pm - vs self

7:30pm - Los Mirlos

8:40pm - SPEED

10:00pm - HiTech

[Rebroadcast]

Saturday, April 12:

4:00pm - Live music returns

4:00pm - Judeline

5:00pm - underscores

5:45pm - Prison Affair

6:10pm - Blonde Redhead

7:10pm - Together Pangea

8:30pm - VTSS

9:50pm - El Malilla

[Rebroadcast]

Sunday, April 13:

4:00pm - Live music returns

4:10pm - Wisp

4:55pm - Kumo 99

5:20pm - SOFT PLAY

6:05pm - Bob Vylan

6:30pm - Circle Jerks

7:40pm - Ginger Root

9:05pm - Snow Strippers

[Rebroadcast]

https://youtube.com/watch?v=TdHrgLciYWw

Quasar

https://youtube.com/watch?v=1MOJG5VTh-Y