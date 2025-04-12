Coachella 2025: Lady Gaga Performs Some Mayhem Songs Live For The First Time

Last month, Lady Gaga unveiled her new album Mayhem and told us all about it. On Friday (Apr. 11), she brought some of its tracks to her extravagant Coachella performance in Indio, California.

The pop star last headlined the festival in 2017, and this time around she turned the setup into an opera house with four acts. She gave live debuts to "The Beast," "Garden Of Eden," "Zombieboy," "How Bad Do U Want Me," "Shadow Of A Man," and "Vanish Into You." She also played a Gesaffelstein remix of "Abracadabra" over the speakers, and that's officially out now. Check it out below along with footage from her performance.

https://www.tiktok.com/@chris/video/7492311937158516011

https://www.tiktok.com/@ladygaga29_/video/7492323036318764310

https://www.tiktok.com/@dulalavey/video/7492342376686538006

https://www.tiktok.com/@lady.gagaupdates/video/7492335803528416518

https://www.tiktok.com/@monster_is_my_religion/video/7492342393497259319

https://www.tiktok.com/@lau.vsc/video/7492344828592819511

https://youtube.com/watch?v=BuG84XAbfG0

SETLIST:

Act I: Of Velvet And Vice

01 "Bloody Mary"

02 "Abracadabra"

03 "Judas"

04 "Scheiße"

05 "Garden Of Eden"

06 "Poker Face"

Act II: And She Fell Into A Gothic Dream

07 "Perfect Celebrity"

08 "Disease"

09 "Paparazzi"

10 "Alejandro"

11 "The Beast"

Act III: The Beautiful Nightmare That Knows Her Name

12 "Killah" (with Gesaffelstein)

13 "Zombieboy"

14 "Die With A Smile"

15 "How Bad Do U Want Me"

Act IV: To Wake Her Is to Lose Her

16 "Shadow Of A Man"

17 "Born This Way"

18 "Shallow"

19 "Vanish Into You"

Finale: Eternal Aria Of The Monster Heart

20 "Bad Romance"