Coachella 2025: Lady Gaga Performs Some Mayhem Songs Live For The First Time

Last month, Lady Gaga unveiled her new album Mayhem and told us all about it. On Friday (Apr. 11), she brought some of its tracks to her extravagant Coachella performance in Indio, California.
The pop star last headlined the festival in 2017, and this time around she turned the setup into an opera house with four acts. She gave live debuts to "The Beast," "Garden Of Eden," "Zombieboy," "How Bad Do U Want Me," "Shadow Of A Man," and "Vanish Into You." She also played a Gesaffelstein remix of "Abracadabra" over the speakers, and that's officially out now. Check it out below along with footage from her performance.
https://www.tiktok.com/@chris/video/7492311937158516011
https://www.tiktok.com/@ladygaga29_/video/7492323036318764310
https://www.tiktok.com/@dulalavey/video/7492342376686538006
https://www.tiktok.com/@lady.gagaupdates/video/7492335803528416518
https://www.tiktok.com/@monster_is_my_religion/video/7492342393497259319
https://www.tiktok.com/@lau.vsc/video/7492344828592819511
https://youtube.com/watch?v=BuG84XAbfG0
SETLIST:
Act I: Of Velvet And Vice
01 "Bloody Mary"
02 "Abracadabra"
03 "Judas"
04 "Scheiße"
05 "Garden Of Eden"
06 "Poker Face"
Act II: And She Fell Into A Gothic Dream
07 "Perfect Celebrity"
08 "Disease"
09 "Paparazzi"
10 "Alejandro"
11 "The Beast"
Act III: The Beautiful Nightmare That Knows Her Name
12 "Killah" (with Gesaffelstein)
13 "Zombieboy"
14 "Die With A Smile"
15 "How Bad Do U Want Me"
Act IV: To Wake Her Is to Lose Her
16 "Shadow Of A Man"
17 "Born This Way"
18 "Shallow"
19 "Vanish Into You"
Finale: Eternal Aria Of The Monster Heart
20 "Bad Romance"