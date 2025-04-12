Skip to Content
Coachella 2025: Benson Boone Announces Album, Debuts Single, Covers Queen With Brian May

11:02 AM EDT on April 12, 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – APRIL 06: Benson Boone performs onstage for Capital One JamFest® during the 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival)

|Derek White/Getty Images

On Friday (Apr. 11), Benson Boone brought his TikTok song and famous backflips to his performance at Coachella in Indio, California. The star also announced his new album American Heart, out June 20.

Boone debuted the new single "Mystical Magical" live. He also joined forces with Brian May for a cover of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," which May teased with a photo on Instagram of the pair on a plane. Boone has done the little Freddie Mercury call and response tribute before. Watch below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=HCTiNBZ9_Xs

SETLIST:
01 "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else"
02 "Cry"
03 "Drunk In My Mind"
04 "There She Goes"
05 "Slow It Down"
06 "Forever And A Day"
07 "Mystical Magical"
08 "In the Stars"
09 "Young American Heart"
10 "Bohemian Rhapsody" (Queen cover) (with Brian May)
11 "Beautiful Things" (with Brian May)

