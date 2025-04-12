Coachella 2025: Benson Boone Announces Album, Debuts Single, Covers Queen With Brian May

On Friday (Apr. 11), Benson Boone brought his TikTok song and famous backflips to his performance at Coachella in Indio, California. The star also announced his new album American Heart, out June 20.

Boone debuted the new single "Mystical Magical" live. He also joined forces with Brian May for a cover of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," which May teased with a photo on Instagram of the pair on a plane. Boone has done the little Freddie Mercury call and response tribute before. Watch below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=HCTiNBZ9_Xs

SETLIST:

01 "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else"

02 "Cry"

03 "Drunk In My Mind"

04 "There She Goes"

05 "Slow It Down"

06 "Forever And A Day"

07 "Mystical Magical"

08 "In the Stars"

09 "Young American Heart"

10 "Bohemian Rhapsody" (Queen cover) (with Brian May)

11 "Beautiful Things" (with Brian May)