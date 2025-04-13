SNL: Watch Lizzo Debut A New Song And Appear In The White Lotus Trump Parody

Lizzo was the musical guest on SNL for the fourth time Saturday night, with Jon Hamm also hosting for the fourth time (though he's made many a cameo). Lizzo performed a medley of her forthcoming album's title track "Love In Real Life" and "Still Bad" while wearing a shirt that read "Tarrified," before debuting a new ballad called "Don't Make Me Love You."

Lizzo appeared in a pre-taped White Lotus parody called "The White Potus." She played the "Belinda" role with a bunch of surprise guests from previous SNL Trump sketches: Alex Moffat as Eric Trump, Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump, and Beck Bennett as Vladimir Putin. (A clip from the HBO show's season 3 finale of Jon Gries as Greg/Gary was used as commerce secretary Howard Lutnick.) In another sketch Lizzo played a baby to new parents Hamm and Bowen Yang.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=qob2dZ2B5ig

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Xj7RBvfX1vA

Other music-related moments on the show: Hamm and Ego Nwodim sang a little of En Vogue's "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)" during a business news sketch, and Michael Che sang the chorus of "Empire State Of Mind" during a "Weekend Update" bit I'd rather not repeat. Kieran Culkin made a surprise appearance during Hamm's monologue, which didn't involve music but was fun nonetheless.

Finally, during the Goodnights, Lizzo wore another shirt reading "Black Women Were Right." In one of the commercial bumpers, they announced on Quinta Brunson will return as host on May 3 with Benson Boone (who was recently parodied on the show) making his debut as musical guest.

Thank you, Jon Hamm, @lizzo, and Kieran Culkin! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/pKQuzEhJPO — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 13, 2025

UPDATE: Aimee Lou Wood (Chelsea on The White Lotus) did not like Sarah Sherman’s impression…