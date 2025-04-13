Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Weird Al Make His Coachella Debut During Yo Gabba Gabba!’s Set

12:57 PM EDT on April 13, 2025

Weird Al Coachella Yo Gabba Gabba 2025

The weirdest set at Coachella 2025 thus far has been Yo Gabba Gabba!, whose final song -- a cover of the Muppets' "Rainbow Connection" -- was crashed by "Weird Al" Yankovic in his first appearance at the festival. Also onstage for the tune were DJ Lance Rock, Kammy Kam, Miyavi, Thundercat, Portugal. The Man, Bozo The Clown (David Arquette), and Paul Williams; Williams co-wrote the song and performed it on a 2008 Yo Gabba Gabba! episode. And there were other puppets, too: H.R. Pufnstuf, a Sleestak from Land Of The Lost, Duo the Duolingo owl, LA Kings mascot Bailey the Lion, NHK Japan mascot Domo, Cheer Bear from Care Bears, and Billy Bob Bear from the Rocka-fire Explosion, who incidentally released an album for Record Store Day yesterday, and more.

Earlier in the set Thundercat joined YGG! for "The Orange Cat's Special Time Outdoors," the song he wrote for the Yo Gabba Gabba! revival. DJ Lance Rock, who was not involved with that revival, also joined them for "DJ Lance Says." Yo Gabba Gabba! previously did a set with DJ Lance at Coachella in 2010 and joined Aquabats' set last year. Flavor Flav also came out for “I Love Bugs” during yesterday’s set.

Watch "Rainbow Connection" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Mick Mars’ Lawyer Blasts “Ridiculous” Ruling In Mötley Crüe Legal Battle

January 29, 2026
News

First Look At The Beatles Actors In Character Revealed

January 29, 2026
News

Kid Rock Testifies Against Live Nation & Ticketmaster’s “Cartel” At Senate Hearing

January 29, 2026
News

Lykke Li Announces “Maybe Her Final” Album The Afterparty At Private Listening Party

January 29, 2026
News

Charli XCX’s Wuthering Heights Has A Sky Ferreira Collab

January 29, 2026
News

Grammys Announce Performers For Ozzy And D’Angelo Tributes

January 28, 2026