Watch Travis Scott Debut Two Unreleased Songs And Play Viral Drake Mashup At Coachella

Travis Scott played Coachella last night, backed by a 60-plus person marching band. The rapper opened his headlining set with the live debut of "Crush," one of his contributions to Playboi Carti's new album MUSIC. The first portion of his show was made up of some of his recent guest appearances -- like his verses on Carti's "Backr00ms," Future and Metro Boomin's "Type Shit," Lil Uzi Vert's "Aye" -- and he also debuted a couple of unreleased songs.

According to Setlist.fm, the two new songs are called "Oh Jacques" (Travis' real first name) and "She Going Dumb." In the middle of the set, Travis surprised fans by rapping his Utopia track "Modern Jam" over the instrumental to Drake's recent "Nokia." A mashup of the two songs has been going viral on social media recently.

Watch some highlights from the set below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@offslate/video/7492695851807034670

https://www.tiktok.com/@.everythinghiphop/video/7492690231712386326