Japanese Breakfast is currently on tour supporting their new album, which Michelle Zauner wrote about melancholy. She picked a fitting cover for her Coachella set Saturday, doing a rendition of Gorillaz's 2010 highlight "On Melancholy Hill." She also performed in a shell (because co-shell-a). Ginger Root, who's been opening for Japanese Breakfast on this tour, also joined in for the cover. (Too bad Japanese Breakfast were scheduled opposite Yo Gabba Gabba!) See a short clip of it below, or watch the full song here.
Watch Japanese Breakfast Cover Gorillaz At Coachella
