Post Malone Has Another Country Album And Morgan Wallen Collab On The Way

Post Malone had a very successful pivot to country music with last August's F-1 Trillion. That success culminated into his headlining set at Coachella on Sunday night. Ahead of that performance, he told Billboard that he already has a new album in the works, and it sounds like he's not pivoting away from country anytime soon.

Posty said in the new interview that he’s taken two trips so far to record the new project in Nashville, where he worked on F-1 Trillion. He added that he's “made probably 35 songs; it’s just a matter of which ones rock, and which ones sock.” Compare that to F-1’s 18 tracks. Posty has released a new album every year since 2022, and with that in mind, he's hoping to "have some music releasing very, very soon.”

Post Malone's Coachella set didn't feature any new music or covers. But he did cover a bunch of Nirvana songs for a livestream tribute way back in 2020, which was just pressed to vinyl for the first time in honor of Saturday's Record Store Day.

Posty also announced he's reuniting with "I Had Some Help" collaborator Morgan Wallen on “I Ain’t Comin’ Back," the next single from Wallen's I'm The Problem. That's out this Friday. (UPDATE: Here it below.)

You can watch some clips from Post Malone's Coachella set below, where he put a twangy spin on some older tunes of his. There's a steel guitar on "White Iverson!"

https://www.tiktok.com/@hottopic/video/7493112575953997098

https://www.tiktok.com/@mercygbenzz/video/7493051710521330986