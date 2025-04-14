Katy Perry Returns To Earth

Katy Perry went to space today. She's back now.

In February we learned Perry would be part of an all-female crew for a brief flight into space by Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin. NS-31's six-person crew — which also included TV personality Gayle King and Bezos' fiancée, the journalist Lauren Sánchez — did indeed launch into space this morning. Rounded out by former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn, they comprised the first all-female space crew in more than 60 years. Ahead of the launch, Perry told the AP, "I'm really excited about the engineering of it all. I'm really excited to learn more about STEM and just the math about what it takes to accomplish this type of thing."

The whole ordeal was livestreamed on Paramount+. Blasting off from Blue Origin's launch site in Van Horn, TX, the ship entered outer orbit for 11 minutes before safely returning to Earth. Perry brought a daisy with her (Daisy is the name of her daughter) and used to opportunity to unveil her Lifetimes Tour setlist. According to King, Perry sang "What A Wonderful World" while they were up there, which is chef's-kiss perfect. Upon departing the spacecraft, Perry hunched down and kissed the ground (and she liked it) and Bezos faceplanted on his way to greet his fiancée. Check out clips and related media below.

Jeff Bezos takes a tumble as he excitedly greets fiancée Lauren Sanchez after Blue Origin space flight https://t.co/VoVZVFlHdQ pic.twitter.com/fMEFAsaoIU — New York Post (@nypost) April 14, 2025

