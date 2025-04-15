Adrianne Lenker Announces Live At Revolution Hall Album Featuring Five Unreleased Songs: Hear “Happiness”

Last year Adrianne Lenker shared her solo album Bright Future, one of the Best Albums Of 2024. Today the Big Thief vocalist has announced a live album called Live At Revolution Hall, out at the end of the month, which she recorded across three performances during the Bright Future tour. It'll be a whopping 43 tracks, including five unreleased songs. One of those, "happiness," is out now.

Here's what engineer and producer Andrew Sarlo says of the live album:

It was impossible to do this album without the immense love and respect I have for my friend. Watching the power of the music disarm and permeate feels a bit like an “I told ya so” but I am still amazed every time. From the sidelines I cheer. This live album is another generous offering from Adrianne. Performing a myriad of songs; some new, some rare, some favorites, and beyond in front of an audience and behind the scenes. Clocking in around 120 minutes featuring songs & vignettes recorded exclusively on reel to reel and cassette tape, there was an attempt to create a different spin on what a live album could be. Recorded over the span of 3-days while on the “Bright Future” tour, we put friendship at the focal point making this a loving memento from one friend to another. Consider closing your eyes, getting cozy, and listening as if you are watching a film! (active listening is rewarded by uncovering layers of details within the captures…) Happily listening.

Close your eyes, get cozy, and listen to the very pretty "happiness" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "hello, i love you" & "blue lightning"

02 "door" & "how are you?"

03 "little things"

04 "happiness"

05 "cut my hair"

06 "time" & "escaping wild whistling"

07 "cattails" & "soundcheck"

08 "ruined"

09 "nick" & "josefin"

10 "symbol"

11 "real house"

12 "indiana" & "sneezing"

13 "now westlin winds"

14 "i do love you"

15 "brief message for adrianne"

16 "heavy focus"

17 "vampire empire"

18 "lady midnight, i'll tape you back together"

19 "born for loving you"

20 "i will always love you"

21 "noah"

22 "spud infinity"

23 "oso"

24 "promise is a pendulum"

25 "backwards intermission"

26 "evol (kcehc)"

27 "fangs"

28 "oldest"

29 "sadness as a gift"

30 "drawing a star"

31 "orange"

32 "two reverse"

33 "free treasure" & "fire trucks"

34 "ripples" & "happy birthday alice"

35 "fool"

36 "not a lot, just forever"

37 "naljf" & "crowd"

38 "no limit"

39 "donut seam"

40 "zombie girl"

41 "happy birthday everyone"

42 "anything"

43 "wake me up to drive"

Live At Revolution Hall is out 4/25 via 4AD.