Yoshika Colwell Announces Debut Album On The Wing: Hear “There’s Got To Be A Loser Babe”

Over the past few months, Yoshika Colwell released the sprawling songs "Last Night" and “Fighting On The Wing.” It turns out those are taken from her debut album On The Wing, which the English singer-songwriter is announcing today.

The third single "There's Got To Be A Loser Babe" is out now. "This album is a bit of a shrine I suppose to all of the pivotal experiences that shaped me during my twenties and it’s also, I feel, a tentative lean towards hopefulness for the future," she explains, continuing:

It is, at its core, an album about acceptance and release, and freedom from old binds. It was an extremely emotional and cathartic record to make. It was a challenge to put all of the things I was scared to say into these songs, to finally let them out of my head without shying away from the ugly or unpalatable emotions, but it felt like the only thing to do. The process felt quite ritualistic, akin to writing down the things you know you need to let go of on a piece of paper and burning it.

Watch the Tilly Wace-directed music video for "There’s Got To Be A Loser Babe" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "On & On"

02 "Last Night"

03 "In Bloom"

04 "Turn My Face Away"

05 "It’ll Never Be Enough"

06 "Into The Water"

07 "There’s Got To Be A Loser Babe"

08 "Fighting On The Wing"

09 "A Poem About Walking"

10 "Once In A Blue Moon"

11 "Maybe"

On The Wing Out is out 7/25 via Blue Flowers. Pre-order it here.