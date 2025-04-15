Asher White – “Kratom Headache Girls Night”

"Kratom Headache Girls Night." Now that's a song title. And luckily for us, the song is as beautifully weird as its title. It's by Asher White, the idiosyncratic New York-based musician who released her 15th album, Home Constellation Study, last year. Along with the release of "Kratom Headache Girls Night," she's also announcing her signing to Joyful Noise today.

"This is a relatively straightforward song about Hanging with the Homies, which I find to be a classic and timeless premise for many good songs," White explains. She continues:

i’ve found, however, that recently there’s a dark cloud of end times that hangs out with us, of course, and there’s a new psychic puzzle of trying to have fun despite this. this song toys a little with the membrane between losing-yourself-in-rapturous-experience-of-friend-love and panic-about-the-immediate-future-on-an-urgent-material-level; sometimes a feeling of doom can even facilitate a moment of heightened presentness. so there’s some real Perks Of Being A Wallflower-style images that result from me discovering I have the group of friends and lovers I’d wanted my entire childhood. the kratom bar in question is Misfit on Central Ave in Bushwick and we tend to go there a few times a month and it’s a real blast.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

04/22 - New York, NY @ Night Club 101 w/ Godcaster

05/02 - New York, NY @ Union Pool w/ Lookers, BABAS

05/09 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom w/ Black Country, New Road

05/27 - Providence, RI @ Lost Bag w/ Stander

05/31 - Washington, DC @ Liberation Weekend

06/25 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Deerhoof

06/26 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom w/ Deerhoof

06/27 - Amherst, MA @ The Drake w/ Deerhoof