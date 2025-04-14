Skip to Content
Rapper Tay-K Convicted Of Second Murder

7:58 PM EDT on April 14, 2025

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

In 2019, Tay-K was sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the murder of 21-year-old Ethan Walker during a 2016 Texas home invasion. Today, in a separate case, the rapper born Taymor McIntyre was found guilty of murder in the 2017 death of 23-year-old photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar.

Per News 4 San Antonio, the 24-year-old's possible sentence ranges from five to 99 years in prison, which the jury will decide. He was found not guilty of capital murder, which would have meant life in prison.

McIntyre is accused of robbing and shooting Saldivar in the parking lot of a San Antonio Chick-fil-A while on the run from authorities who were searching for him after he fled house arrest. He was 17 at the time.

