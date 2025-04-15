Kesha Trolls Astronaut Katy Perry With Wendy’s Photo

Pop-star beef is so funny. Someone can post an innocuous little meme, and people act like they just dropped "Hit 'Em Up." These days, former friends Kesha and Katy Perry are not getting along. They both came up working with Dr. Luke, the hitmaking songwriter and producer. That ended in 2014, when Kesha sued Luke, accusing him of a great many abuses. That led to a decade-long legal battle, which effectively froze Kesha's career and finally ended last year. Around the same time, Katy Perry went back to working with Luke on the disastrous comeback attempt Woman's World, a decision that she has struggled to justify. So that's why Kesha posted a picture of herself drinking from a Wendy's cup yesterday.

Oh, what, that's not enough context? It still doesn't make any sense? OK, fine. More context. Yesterday, Katy Perry went into space. She joined a crew of female celebrities on a flight run by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company, and she wasn't up there long. Perry was reportedly in upper orbit for 11 minutes, and she reportedly used that time to sing "What A Wonderful World." (No word on whether she did Louis Armstrong voice.) She's already back. In response to a PopCrave tweet about Perry's safe return from the final frontier, the Wendy's corporate account tweeted, "Can we send her back." "I’m a woman send me to space,” the Wendy's account added. “When we said women in stem this isn’t what we meant." You know how those corporations are. Always cracking jokes.

Opinion | The Blue Origin flight showcased the utter defeat of American feminism - The Guardian https://t.co/gG433jjEVW — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 17, 2025

Lily Allen slammed the stunt too:

And apparently some people think the whole thing was fake:

Last month, Katy Perry's A&R manager Chris Anokute tried to fall on his sword and take the blame for Perry working with Dr. Luke again. As Rolling Stone points out, Anokute told The Manager's Playbook that it was his "desire" and his "recommendation" for Perry to work with Luke again. He called Luke "a dear friend" and added, "Every single he’s ever done with her has gone #1. The press just didn’t react favorably, and they tried to assassinate him and her."