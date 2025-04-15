Skip to Content
Deradoorian – “No No Yes Yes”

9:52 AM EDT on April 15, 2025

Colin Smith

Angel Deradoorian's new album is shaping up to be something special. Art-pop auteur Deradoorian will release her new LP Ready For Heaven next month, and early singles "Digital Gravestone," "Set Me Free," and "Any Other World" have all been impressive. Today, she follows them with a surprisingly funky post-punk jam called "No No Yes Yes."

"No No Yes Yes" is a spare, arch mutant-disco groove with an absolutely nasty bassline and mechanistic percussion that bubbles and thumps. I have very fond memories of going to see early-'00s dance-punkers Radio 4 and being like, "Holy shit, they've got a conga player." This song reminds me of that. The best part might be the vocals. Deradoorian can do the blank deadpan thing that we've heard from so many post-punk vocalists, but she can also sing euphoric disco runs, and the combination is very cool. Check out the Jennifer Juniper Stratford-directed "No No Yes Yes" video below.

Ready For Heaven is out 5/9 via Fire Records.

