TLC Musical Coming To Washington, DC’s Arena Stage

Washington, DC's Arena Stage invites you to go chase some waterfalls next year. The company's 75th season will feature the premiere of Crazysexycool, a musical (loosely) based on the story of the trailblazing hip-hop trio TLC. Kwame Kwei-Armah (One Love: The Bob Marley Musical) wrote the jukebox musical and will direct the premiere, featuring choreography by Chloe O. Davis to hits like “Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg,” “Waterfalls,” “Creep,” “Unpretty,” and “No Scrubs.”

It's unclear exactly how involved the surviving members of TLC are in the musical, but it sounds like they've given their blessing either way. In official statements, the group's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas said that "audiences will get to hear our story -- mostly fact with a sprinkle of fiction -- told in our own way,” while Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins added that "bringing this story to the stage is a dream come true" and "a totally new and exciting challenge.” (Their bandmate Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes died in a 2002 car crash.)

Bill Diggins, whose Diggit Theatrical Group is producing the musical, said in a press release: “TLC completely changed the game. Their music gave a voice to women everywhere, empowering them to be confident and unapologetic. But this isn’t just a story about the music; it’s about the sisterhood between these women and what kept them together through both unimaginable challenges and chart-topping success.”

Crazysexycool will run at the Kreeger Theater from June 12 to August 9, 2026. Join the musical's mailing list here for more information as it becomes available.