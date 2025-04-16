Shamir – “Recording 291”

Last month, Shamir unexpectedly announced their final album Ten, comprising songs written by their closest friends, and shared the single "Neverwannago." Today, the Philly indie musician is unveiling the nostalgic anthem "Recording 291."

"Recording 291" is an extravagant, punchy track written by Paige Pfleger, who also stars alongside Shamir in the music video directed by J.D. Biskner. Along with the release, Shamir is revealing the record's release date of May 19. Check out the video below.

Ten is out 5/19 via Kill Rock Stars. Pre-order it here.