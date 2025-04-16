Real Bad Man & Boldy James Announce New Album Conversational Pieces: Hear Tracks With El-P & DREAMCASTMOE

Boldy James and Real Bad Man have another collaborative project on the way. The Detroit rapper and the LA producer have today announced Conversational Pieces, out next month, with the double lead single “Come Back Around” and “It Factor”; the former song features the DC rapper/producer DREAMCASTMOE, and the latter features Run The Jewels' El-P.

Conversational Pieces marks Real Bad Man and Boldy's third collaborative full-length together, following 2020’s Real Bad Boldy and 2022’s Killing Nothing. In addition to the guests on today's tracks, it also features a guest appearance from Conway The Machine.

Both of today's singles fall neatly into modern boom-bap territory, with "Come Back Around" having a bit of a moodier edge and “It Factor” leaning on the mellow side. Check them out and see the full Conversational Pieces tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Class Clown"

02 "Tap the Brakes Twice"

03 "IT Tech"

04 "Fear Of God" (Feat. Conway The Machine)

05 "Come Back Around" (Feat. DREAMCASTMOE)

06 "Cutthroats"

07 "Aspen"

08 "Triple Platinum"

09 "Bag It Up"

10 "Burn In Hell"

11 "It Factor" (Feat. El-P)

12 "Say Less"

13 "Conversational Pieces"

Conversational Pieces is out 5/2 via Real Bad Man.