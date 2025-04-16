Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

KennyHoopla – “NORTHERN LIGHTS//”

11:07 AM EDT on April 16, 2025

The pan-genre Wisconsin musician was once a major-label prospect with Travis Barker and Bloc Party collaborations to his name. Since splitting with Arista, he's become an indie traveler whose work sounds even more unencumbered. Last year, Hoopla released the indie rock jam "ONE TULIP//," his first single since his Arista deal ended. (I guess that's what we're calling him when we shorten the name, right? Hoopla? Kenny feels too informal.) Today, he drops a new song called "NORTHERN LIGHTS//." With this one, he's going full shoegaze.

A lot of people are messing around with shoegaze these days, but not enough of them are making guitar-pop that sounds like jetliners taking off. The original British shoegaze bands weren't lo-fi bedroom projects; they were bands using their full major-label budgets, and then some, to make their guitars make crazy new sounds. I hear that same spirit at work on "NORTHERN LIGHTS//," a hazy barrage with absolutely tremendous guitar and drum sounds. I don't know how KennyHoopla managed to make himself sound like a British indie rocker having his mind blown at a rave in 1989, but I'm glad he did it. On Instagram, Hoopla has this to say:

I made this song in my cold ass basement with Cole almost two winters ago in Wisconsin.

Just wanted to focus on cool ideas, taking risks and less on suffocating a concept. This song came together so naturally and symbolized a rebirth for me as a human and artist within everything that was happening. Felt so raw and spiraling, sharp but woozy like a deer in the headlights.

I think it’s about your vices being the only the you’ve ever felt like ever actually belonged to you as well being something you never had to fight to get + feeling so free that you’ve ended up losing yourself. Idk… Let’s start here

Below, check out the"NORTHERN LIGHTS//" video, which was directed by someone named Godsavethequeenbee.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Sunburned In London”

February 2, 2026
New Music

Hayley Williams Shares Power Snatch’s Debut EP, Says It Was “An Honor” To Lose Alternative Grammys To The Cure

February 2, 2026
New Music

Peter Gabriel – “Put The Bucket Down”

February 1, 2026
New Music

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Shares New Songs By Chvrches, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Hatchie, & More

January 30, 2026
New Music

Cobrah Announces Debut Album Torn: Hear “Hush”

January 30, 2026
New Music

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis – “Deface The Currency”

January 30, 2026