KennyHoopla – “NORTHERN LIGHTS//”

The pan-genre Wisconsin musician was once a major-label prospect with Travis Barker and Bloc Party collaborations to his name. Since splitting with Arista, he's become an indie traveler whose work sounds even more unencumbered. Last year, Hoopla released the indie rock jam "ONE TULIP//," his first single since his Arista deal ended. (I guess that's what we're calling him when we shorten the name, right? Hoopla? Kenny feels too informal.) Today, he drops a new song called "NORTHERN LIGHTS//." With this one, he's going full shoegaze.

A lot of people are messing around with shoegaze these days, but not enough of them are making guitar-pop that sounds like jetliners taking off. The original British shoegaze bands weren't lo-fi bedroom projects; they were bands using their full major-label budgets, and then some, to make their guitars make crazy new sounds. I hear that same spirit at work on "NORTHERN LIGHTS//," a hazy barrage with absolutely tremendous guitar and drum sounds. I don't know how KennyHoopla managed to make himself sound like a British indie rocker having his mind blown at a rave in 1989, but I'm glad he did it. On Instagram, Hoopla has this to say:

I made this song in my cold ass basement with Cole almost two winters ago in Wisconsin. Just wanted to focus on cool ideas, taking risks and less on suffocating a concept. This song came together so naturally and symbolized a rebirth for me as a human and artist within everything that was happening. Felt so raw and spiraling, sharp but woozy like a deer in the headlights. I think it’s about your vices being the only the you’ve ever felt like ever actually belonged to you as well being something you never had to fight to get + feeling so free that you’ve ended up losing yourself. Idk… Let’s start here

Below, check out the"NORTHERN LIGHTS//" video, which was directed by someone named Godsavethequeenbee.