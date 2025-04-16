M83 Announce Soundtrack Album A Necessary Escape: Hear “A Necessary Escape (Part 2)”

M83 records have always sounded like the soundtracks to imaginary movies, and project mastermind Anthony Gonzalez has dabbled in making soundtracks to actual movies over the years. Gonzalez jumped into the movie world by soundtracking the Tom Cruise sci-fi joint Oblivion. Since then, he's also done the soundtracks for smaller pictures You And The Night and Knife + Heart. Now, M83 announces plans to follow the 2023 album Fantasy with another soundtrack project.

On Instagram, Anthony Gonzales announces plans to release the new M83 soundtrack album A Necessary Escape next month. It's his work for Dakar Chronicles, which appears to be a mysterious new documentary directed by the French actor and screenwriter Jalil Lespert. (There's already a YouTube series called Dakar Chronicles, which follows a series of traveling Jiu-jitsu instructors in West Africa. But the first episode only has 66 views, so I think this is a different thing.) The first thing we get to hear from the album is "A Necessary Escape (Part 2)," an eight-minute instrumental that really communicates a sense of yearning. Listen to it and peruse the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "A Necessary Escape (Part 1)"

02 "Strike Machine"

03 "First Steps Forward"

04 "Members Of The Universe"

05 "Human Declaration"

06 "Solid State Ricochet"

07 "Echoes"

08 "Atlas Imperial"

09 "Artificial Infinity"

10 "To Our Guided Voices"

11 "A Necessary Escape (Part 2)"

12 "A Necessary Escape (Part 3)"

A Necessary Escape is out 5/9 on Other Suns.