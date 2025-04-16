Bad Beat – “My Revenge” & “Make Sense”

Detroit's Bad Blood are something rare. They're an active 2025 hardcore band who would've done just fine for themselves in 1983. They play short, fast, snotty songs with whiny-nasal hooks, but they don't carry themselves like revivalists. Instead, they're tough and commanding, and their music gets people going in a very immediate context. I was bummed to miss them at last weekend's United Blood fest, but they played too early on Friday. Their set looks fun.

Bad Beat released their first full-length last year, and it's helpfully titled LP 2024. Last month, Bad Beat dropped a couple more tracks on a split with fellow Detroit hardcore band D Bloc. Today, Bad Beat announce their next album. You're not going to believe this, but it's called LP 2025. More bands should use this title convention. It makes it much easier for some of us to keep track of things. They've got two new songs, and both of them, "My Revenge" and "Make Sense," are minute-long ragers about being pissed off at the people around you. It's primal, simple music, and it sounds great. Below, check out both tracks and the LP 2025 tracklist.

<a href="https://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/lp-2025">LP 2025 by BAD BEAT</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "My Revenge"

02 "Bad Beat Stomp, Too"

03 "Make Sense"

04 "Wearing Thin"

05 "Guilty"

06 "Bad Beatdown"

07 "Jazz Beat"

08 "Wasted Time"

09 "Regular Brain"

10 "Entitled"

11 "Empty Brain"

12 "I.D.W.I.D.A.I.D.N.Y."

13 "Lost"

14 "Never Had It"

LP 2025 is out 5/23 on Triple B.