Haim Announce Two LA Shows Happening Next Week

Haim are clearly ramping up to their first new album since 2020's phenomenal Women In Music Pt. III. After years of teasing, lately they've dropped two great singles, and they're booked for big festivals like New Orleans Jazz, Fuji Rock, and the Barcelona and Porto editions of Primavera Sound. Now they've announced some imminent hometown shows, which will be their first concerts since 2023.

On Instagram, the band shared a graphic promoting gigs on April 23 and 24 in Los Angeles. That's next Wednesday and Thursday. No venue has yet been listed, but there's an RSVP link for tickets. The band writes, "this is for everyone who’s been there since day one.. we love you guys. take me back. los angeles see you next week." At the RSVP link, you're prompted to enter your phone number for ticket access. Go here to if you want to give it a try, and check out Haim's post below.