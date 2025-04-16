Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Haim Announce Two LA Shows Happening Next Week

4:10 PM EDT on April 16, 2025

Lea Garn

Haim are clearly ramping up to their first new album since 2020's phenomenal Women In Music Pt. III. After years of teasing, lately they've dropped two great singles, and they're booked for big festivals like New Orleans Jazz, Fuji Rock, and the Barcelona and Porto editions of Primavera Sound. Now they've announced some imminent hometown shows, which will be their first concerts since 2023.

On Instagram, the band shared a graphic promoting gigs on April 23 and 24 in Los Angeles. That's next Wednesday and Thursday. No venue has yet been listed, but there's an RSVP link for tickets. The band writes, "this is for everyone who’s been there since day one.. we love you guys. take me back. los angeles see you next week." At the RSVP link, you're prompted to enter your phone number for ticket access. Go here to if you want to give it a try, and check out Haim's post below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Funkadelic Bassist Billy Bass Nelson Dead At 75

February 2, 2026
News

Notoriously Apolitical Jelly Roll Says He Plans To Speak Out About Politics “In The Next Week”

February 2, 2026
News

Grammys 2026: Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos Is The First Entirely Spanish Album Of The Year Winner

February 1, 2026
News

Grammys 2026: Watch Clipse Perform With Pharrell & Voices Of Fire

February 1, 2026
News

Grammys 2026: Kendrick Lamar & SZA Win Record Of The Year For “Luther”

February 1, 2026
News

Grammys 2026: Q-Tip Presents Pharrell With The Dr. Dre Impact Award

February 1, 2026