Tripping Daisy Announce First Tour In 26 Years

4:35 PM EDT on April 16, 2025

Before Tim DeLaughter launched the cult-like psych-pop choir the Polyphonic Spree, he led a different kind of psych-pop cult band. DeLaughter's group Tripping Daisy had some good MTV hits in the '90s, but they've been mostly inactive this century. Since reuniting in 2017 to play their first gig in 18 years, the band has only performed in their native Texas. That's about to change.

Today Tripping Daisy announced an extensive summer tour that will take them all over the US, with a couple stops in Canada too. The band will celebrate the 30th anniversary of 1995's I Am An Elastic Firecracker by performing the album in full at every show "alongside timeless favorites from every Tripping Daisy album." It's their first tour in 26 years, and it all starts in their hometown of Dallas on June 21, the day after the album's 30th anniversary. Check out the dates below.

