Huremic (Parannoul) – “3”

Parannoul, the wildly influential anonymous Korean shoegaze mastermind, recently released one of the best albums of 2025 using a different name. Seeking Darkness, released under Parannoul's brand new Huremic alias, is a five-part epic that forgoes Parannoul's usual highly orchestrated compositions in favor of a hard-hitting cosmic sprawl. It's a Bandcamp-only release, and you simply have to hear it.

Also only on Bandcamp is 祈雨祭 (Guioujae), a new charity compilation album raising funds for wildfire damage in Korea. It's organized by Parannoul collaborator Asian Glow, who writes on Instagram, "All proceeds from Bandcamp sales will be donated to the Community Chest of Korea in North Gyeongsang." In addition, Digital Dawn, a previous compilation from 2022 featuring Parannoul and Asian Glow tracks, has made its way to Bandcamp.

祈雨祭 (Guioujae) begins with "3," another new Huremic track that keeps the clattering, exploratory Seeking Darkness vibes flowing without actually plunging into darkness this time. Also contributing to the comp are Asian Glow, Brokenteeh, Fin Fior, Della Zyr, and Wapddi. Check out the full compilation below, and buy it here.