Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Huremic (Parannoul) – “3”

4:50 PM EDT on April 16, 2025

Parannoul, the wildly influential anonymous Korean shoegaze mastermind, recently released one of the best albums of 2025 using a different name. Seeking Darkness, released under Parannoul's brand new Huremic alias, is a five-part epic that forgoes Parannoul's usual highly orchestrated compositions in favor of a hard-hitting cosmic sprawl. It's a Bandcamp-only release, and you simply have to hear it.

Also only on Bandcamp is 祈雨祭 (Guioujae), a new charity compilation album raising funds for wildfire damage in Korea. It's organized by Parannoul collaborator Asian Glow, who writes on Instagram, "All proceeds from Bandcamp sales will be donated to the Community Chest of Korea in North Gyeongsang." In addition, Digital Dawn, a previous compilation from 2022 featuring Parannoul and Asian Glow tracks, has made its way to Bandcamp.

祈雨祭 (Guioujae) begins with "3," another new Huremic track that keeps the clattering, exploratory Seeking Darkness vibes flowing without actually plunging into darkness this time. Also contributing to the comp are Asian Glow, Brokenteeh, Fin Fior, Della Zyr, and Wapddi. Check out the full compilation below, and buy it here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Sunburned In London”

February 2, 2026
New Music

Hayley Williams Shares Power Snatch’s Debut EP, Says It Was “An Honor” To Lose Alternative Grammys To The Cure

February 2, 2026
New Music

Peter Gabriel – “Put The Bucket Down”

February 1, 2026
New Music

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Shares New Songs By Chvrches, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Hatchie, & More

January 30, 2026
New Music

Cobrah Announces Debut Album Torn: Hear “Hush”

January 30, 2026
New Music

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis – “Deface The Currency”

January 30, 2026