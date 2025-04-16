Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Billie Marten – “Leap Year”

5:02 PM EDT on April 16, 2025

Frances Carter

UK singer-songwriter Billie Marten made her new album Dog Eared within a thriving creative community in upstate New York, and the singles so far have been fantastic. She offered up another one today, a casual sigh of a song called "Leap Year" that drifts along as though buoyed by gusts of graceful melancholia. She wrote it in bed on Leap Day 2024; it's billed as Marten's first non-autobiographical song, the story of a couple who can only get together every four years when February 29 comes around again.

Marten explains:

This is what happens when you’re having a sick day in bed but your mind wanders off somewhere dreamy and there’s no stopping it. "Leap Year" is the first fictional love song that I’ve written - but lain over the top of such a traditional structure and songwriting form. I had just been listening to a lot of 1920s/30s music for a project and I remember thinking, "what would happen if I did it like they did it?"

Listen below, and stick around for Sam Evian's subtly spectacular guitar solo.

Dog Eared is out 7/18 on Fiction.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Sunburned In London”

February 2, 2026
New Music

Hayley Williams Shares Power Snatch’s Debut EP, Says It Was “An Honor” To Lose Alternative Grammys To The Cure

February 2, 2026
New Music

Peter Gabriel – “Put The Bucket Down”

February 1, 2026
New Music

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Shares New Songs By Chvrches, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Hatchie, & More

January 30, 2026
New Music

Cobrah Announces Debut Album Torn: Hear “Hush”

January 30, 2026
New Music

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis – “Deface The Currency”

January 30, 2026