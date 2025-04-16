Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Machine Gun Kelly Responds To Exclusion From AI-Generated “White Rapper Mount Rushmore”

5:55 PM EDT on April 16, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

|Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Last month, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox welcomed their “celestial seed” into the world, and MGK “composed the score of the birth” with collaborators like Travis Barker. Now, the controversial musician is complaining about being left off of an AI-generated photo of a "White Rapper Mount Rushmore."

The "White Rapper Mount Rushmore" consists of Eminem, Mac Miller, Paul Wall, and Russ. MGK responded by quote-tweeting a video of a freestyle he did last year and wrote: "me not on the white rapper mt rushmore is blasphemy."

To be fair, MGK's pop-punk phase has taken the front seat anyway with emo Christmas song covers, performances with Third Eye Blind, and razor blade guitars.

me not on the white rapper mt rushmore is blasphemy https://t.co/Pe5GLcJnTi

— mgk (@machinegunkelly) April 14, 2025

White rapper Mount Rushmore is going viral 👀 pic.twitter.com/MpOoT7LB5v

— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 12, 2025

UPDATE: MGK has asked Stereogum to explain our Instagram caption about it. We'll keep you posted. Mount Rushmore of captions.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Funkadelic Bassist Billy Bass Nelson Dead At 75

February 2, 2026
News

Notoriously Apolitical Jelly Roll Says He Plans To Speak Out About Politics “In The Next Week”

February 2, 2026
News

Grammys 2026: Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos Is The First Entirely Spanish Album Of The Year Winner

February 1, 2026
News

Grammys 2026: Watch Clipse Perform With Pharrell & Voices Of Fire

February 1, 2026
News

Grammys 2026: Kendrick Lamar & SZA Win Record Of The Year For “Luther”

February 1, 2026
News

Grammys 2026: Q-Tip Presents Pharrell With The Dr. Dre Impact Award

February 1, 2026