Machine Gun Kelly Responds To Exclusion From AI-Generated “White Rapper Mount Rushmore”

Last month, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox welcomed their “celestial seed” into the world, and MGK “composed the score of the birth” with collaborators like Travis Barker. Now, the controversial musician is complaining about being left off of an AI-generated photo of a "White Rapper Mount Rushmore."

The "White Rapper Mount Rushmore" consists of Eminem, Mac Miller, Paul Wall, and Russ. MGK responded by quote-tweeting a video of a freestyle he did last year and wrote: "me not on the white rapper mt rushmore is blasphemy."

To be fair, MGK's pop-punk phase has taken the front seat anyway with emo Christmas song covers, performances with Third Eye Blind, and razor blade guitars.

me not on the white rapper mt rushmore is blasphemy https://t.co/Pe5GLcJnTi — mgk (@machinegunkelly) April 14, 2025

White rapper Mount Rushmore is going viral 👀 pic.twitter.com/MpOoT7LB5v — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 12, 2025

UPDATE: MGK has asked Stereogum to explain our Instagram caption about it. We'll keep you posted. Mount Rushmore of captions.