Snuggle – “Woman Lake”

Over the past few months, Snuggle have unveiled the songs “Marigold” and "Dust." Today, the Copenhagen duo made up of Andrea Thuesen and Vilhelm Strange is back with the heartfelt "Woman Lake."

Of the track, which has the cinematic romance of a Lana Del Rey ballad, Thuesen explains, "I have memories of a place I've never been — never been to Saint Paul or the Cass County lakes — I remember vividly though getting mosquito bites on my eyelids and cannonballing into cloudy waters. Because of stories told by a dear friend."

Listen below.