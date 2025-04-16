Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Snuggle – “Woman Lake”

6:47 PM EDT on April 16, 2025

Over the past few months, Snuggle have unveiled the songs “Marigold” and "Dust." Today, the Copenhagen duo made up of Andrea Thuesen and Vilhelm Strange is back with the heartfelt "Woman Lake."

Of the track, which has the cinematic romance of a Lana Del Rey ballad, Thuesen explains, "I have memories of a place I've never been — never been to Saint Paul or the Cass County lakes — I remember vividly though getting mosquito bites on my eyelids and cannonballing into cloudy waters. Because of stories told by a dear friend."

Listen below.

Johanna Hvidtved

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Sunburned In London”

February 2, 2026
New Music

Hayley Williams Shares Power Snatch’s Debut EP, Says It Was “An Honor” To Lose Alternative Grammys To The Cure

February 2, 2026
New Music

Peter Gabriel – “Put The Bucket Down”

February 1, 2026
New Music

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Shares New Songs By Chvrches, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Hatchie, & More

January 30, 2026
New Music

Cobrah Announces Debut Album Torn: Hear “Hush”

January 30, 2026
New Music

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis – “Deface The Currency”

January 30, 2026