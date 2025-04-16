Skip to Content
Fib – “You Ruined Everything”

7:35 PM EDT on April 16, 2025

Pax Martyn

Fib release their debut album Heavy Lifting next week, and so far the band has shared the alluring singles "Mutuals" and "PS." Today, they're back with "You Ruined Everything."

"You Ruined Everything" ricochets between jangly, laid-back verses and a frenetic, cathartic chorus. It's got the colorful idiosyncrasies that illuminate TAGABOW's music, which makes sense since they're on Julia’s War, the label run by TAGABOW's Douglas Dulgarian. Check out "You Ruined Everything" below.

Heavy Lifting is out 4/25 on Julia’s War.

