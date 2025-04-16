Fib – “You Ruined Everything”

Fib release their debut album Heavy Lifting next week, and so far the band has shared the alluring singles "Mutuals" and "PS." Today, they're back with "You Ruined Everything."

"You Ruined Everything" ricochets between jangly, laid-back verses and a frenetic, cathartic chorus. It's got the colorful idiosyncrasies that illuminate TAGABOW's music, which makes sense since they're on Julia’s War, the label run by TAGABOW's Douglas Dulgarian. Check out "You Ruined Everything" below.

Heavy Lifting is out 4/25 on Julia’s War.