Morgan Wallen Confirms Tate McRae Feature On New Album And Her Fans Are Pissed

Earlier this week, Post Malone announced a new collaboration with Morgan Wallen called "I Ain't Comin' Back" for Wallen's upcoming 37-track album I'm The Problem. It turns out the LP also features pop star Tate McRae, whose fans are not happy.

The collaboration was first teased on Tuesday (Apr. 15) when McRae posted a picture to her Instagram Story of a jersey with Wallen's initials on it. The country musician's career is full of controversies, the latest of which was abruptly exiting the stage during SNL end credits and then tweeting "Get me to God's country," which he then made merch of after it became a meme. Last year he was arrested for throwing a chair from a Nashville rooftop bar and in 2021 he was filmed shouting a racial slur and later said he meant it in a “playful” way, not “in any derogatory manner.”

I'm The Problem arrives next month and includes the recent singles “I’m A Little Crazy” and “Just In Case.” "I Ain’t Comin’ Back" with Post Malone is out Friday.



I'm The Problem is out 5/16 via Big Loud.