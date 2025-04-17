Skip to Content
Morgan Wallen Confirms Tate McRae Feature On New Album And Her Fans Are Pissed

8:12 PM EDT on April 16, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Tate McRae performs on stage during iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Earlier this week, Post Malone announced a new collaboration with Morgan Wallen called "I Ain't Comin' Back" for Wallen's upcoming 37-track album I'm The Problem. It turns out the LP also features pop star Tate McRae, whose fans are not happy.

The collaboration was first teased on Tuesday (Apr. 15) when McRae posted a picture to her Instagram Story of a jersey with Wallen's initials on it. The country musician's career is full of controversies, the latest of which was abruptly exiting the stage during SNL end credits and then tweeting "Get me to God's country," which he then made merch of after it became a meme. Last year he was arrested for throwing a chair from a Nashville rooftop bar and in 2021 he was filmed shouting a racial slur and later said he meant it in a “playful” way, not “in any derogatory manner.”

I'm The Problem arrives next month and includes the recent singles “I’m A Little Crazy” and “Just In Case.” "I Ain’t Comin’ Back" with Post Malone is out Friday.


I'm The Problem is out 5/16 via Big Loud.

