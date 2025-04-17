Post Animal Reunite With Joe Keery (Djo) For New Album IRON: Hear “Last Goodbye”

Before Joe Keery became famous for his role in Stranger Things, he was playing in the Chicago psych-rock band Post Animal. He left in 2017 to focus on acting, and now he's rejoining the group for their new album IRON. The lead single "Last Goodbye" is out now.

Earlier this month, Keery released the new Djo album The Crux, and Post Animal will be opening up for him on tour. “This record felt like a revitalization of our friendships and our band,” Jake Hirshland says of IRON. “We always work collaboratively, but it’s amazing how reintroducing Joe into the mix brought back that dynamic from 2017.”

Check out "Last Goodbye" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Malcolm’s Cooking"

02 "Last Goodbye"

03 "Maybe You Have To"

04 "Setting Sun"

05 "Pie In The Sky"

06 "What’s A Good Life"

07 "Main Menu"

08 "Dorien Kregg"

09 "Common Denominator"

10 "Iron"

TOUR DATES

04/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren **

04/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex **

04/23 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom **

04/25 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee **

04/26 - Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre **

04/28 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre **

04/29 - Toronto, ON @ History **

05/01 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem **

05/02 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner **

05/03 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall **

05/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel **

05/06 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel **

05/07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel **

06/01 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia **

06/02 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy **

06/03 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse **

06/05 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town **

06/06 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town **

06/07 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town **

06/10 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Poolen **

06/11 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene **

06/13 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet **

06/16 - Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk **

06/17 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys **

06/18 - Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja **

06/23 - Paris, France @ Élysée Montmartre **

06/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso **

06/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso **

11/01 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/02 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

11/04 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

11/05 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

11/07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

11/10 - Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub

11/11 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

11/13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/14 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records (Blue Room)

11/15 - Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub

11/17 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

11/18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

12/03 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

12/05 - Dallas, TX @ Dada

12/06 - Austin, TX @ The Parish

12/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

12/10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

12/12 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

12/13 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos (Barboza)

12/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

12/17 - Denver, Co @ Bluebird Theater

** supporting Djo

IRON is out 7/25.