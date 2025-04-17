Post Animal Reunite With Joe Keery (Djo) For New Album IRON: Hear “Last Goodbye”

Before Joe Keery became famous for his role in Stranger Things, he was playing in the Chicago psych-rock band Post Animal. He left in 2017 to focus on acting, and now he's rejoining the group for their new album IRON. The lead single "Last Goodbye" is out now.
Earlier this month, Keery released the new Djo album The Crux, and Post Animal will be opening up for him on tour. “This record felt like a revitalization of our friendships and our band,” Jake Hirshland says of IRON. “We always work collaboratively, but it’s amazing how reintroducing Joe into the mix brought back that dynamic from 2017.”
Check out "Last Goodbye" below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Malcolm’s Cooking"
02 "Last Goodbye"
03 "Maybe You Have To"
04 "Setting Sun"
05 "Pie In The Sky"
06 "What’s A Good Life"
07 "Main Menu"
08 "Dorien Kregg"
09 "Common Denominator"
10 "Iron"
TOUR DATES
04/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren **
04/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex **
04/23 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom **
04/25 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee **
04/26 - Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre **
04/28 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre **
04/29 - Toronto, ON @ History **
05/01 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem **
05/02 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner **
05/03 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall **
05/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel **
05/06 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel **
05/07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel **
06/01 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia **
06/02 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy **
06/03 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse **
06/05 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town **
06/06 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town **
06/07 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town **
06/10 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Poolen **
06/11 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene **
06/13 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet **
06/16 - Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk **
06/17 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys **
06/18 - Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja **
06/23 - Paris, France @ Élysée Montmartre **
06/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso **
06/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso **
11/01 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/02 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
11/04 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
11/05 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
11/07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
11/10 - Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub
11/11 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
11/13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
11/14 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records (Blue Room)
11/15 - Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub
11/17 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
11/18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
12/03 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
12/05 - Dallas, TX @ Dada
12/06 - Austin, TX @ The Parish
12/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
12/10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
12/12 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
12/13 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos (Barboza)
12/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
12/17 - Denver, Co @ Bluebird Theater
** supporting Djo
IRON is out 7/25.