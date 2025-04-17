Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Post Animal Reunite With Joe Keery (Djo) For New Album IRON: Hear “Last Goodbye”

10:27 AM EDT on April 17, 2025

Before Joe Keery became famous for his role in Stranger Things, he was playing in the Chicago psych-rock band Post Animal. He left in 2017 to focus on acting, and now he's rejoining the group for their new album IRON. The lead single "Last Goodbye" is out now.

Earlier this month, Keery released the new Djo album The Crux, and Post Animal will be opening up for him on tour. “This record felt like a revitalization of our friendships and our band,” Jake Hirshland says of IRON. “We always work collaboratively, but it’s amazing how reintroducing Joe into the mix brought back that dynamic from 2017.”

Check out "Last Goodbye" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Malcolm’s Cooking"
02 "Last Goodbye"
03 "Maybe You Have To"
04 "Setting Sun"
05 "Pie In The Sky"
06 "What’s A Good Life"
07 "Main Menu"
08 "Dorien Kregg"
09 "Common Denominator"
10 "Iron"

TOUR DATES
04/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren **
04/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex **
04/23 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom **
04/25 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee **
04/26 - Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre **
04/28 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre **
04/29 - Toronto, ON @ History **
05/01 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem **
05/02 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner **
05/03 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall **
05/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel **
05/06 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel **
05/07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel **
06/01 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia **
06/02 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy **
06/03 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse **
06/05 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town **
06/06 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town **
06/07 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town **
06/10 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Poolen **
06/11 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene **
06/13 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet **
06/16 - Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk **
06/17 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys **
06/18 - Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja **
06/23 - Paris, France @ Élysée Montmartre **
06/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso **
06/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso **
11/01 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/02 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
11/04 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
11/05 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
11/07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
11/10 - Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub
11/11 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
11/13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
11/14 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records (Blue Room)
11/15 - Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub
11/17 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
11/18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
12/03 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
12/05 - Dallas, TX @ Dada
12/06 - Austin, TX @ The Parish
12/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
12/10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
12/12 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
12/13 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos (Barboza)
12/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
12/17 - Denver, Co @ Bluebird Theater

** supporting Djo

IRON is out 7/25.

CJ Harvey

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Sunburned In London”

February 2, 2026
New Music

Hayley Williams Shares Power Snatch’s Debut EP, Says It Was “An Honor” To Lose Alternative Grammys To The Cure

February 2, 2026
New Music

Peter Gabriel – “Put The Bucket Down”

February 1, 2026
New Music

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Shares New Songs By Chvrches, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Hatchie, & More

January 30, 2026
New Music

Cobrah Announces Debut Album Torn: Hear “Hush”

January 30, 2026
New Music

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis – “Deface The Currency”

January 30, 2026