Yumi Zouma – “Bashville On The Sugar”

Yumi Zouma's last release was 2023's EP IV. Today, the New Zealand dream-pop crew is finally back with a restless, mesmeric new tune called "Bashville On The Sugar" and the announcement of their signing to Nettwerk.

“The first song on our forthcoming project that we really dug into, it's an ode to the subway and public transport, New York’s in particular," the group explains. "The band has a deep affinity for it; its reliability and the access it provides are unlike anything we experienced in New Zealand. At the same time, its unpredictability — what you’ll see, who you’ll bump into — keeps each trip rooted in the present.”

