Lana Del Rey – “Bluebird”

Last week, Lana Del Rey shared "Henry, Come On," the lead single from her next album that was first titled Lasso and then The Right Person Will Stay. Since the release of that song, she revealed she's changing the title again, as well as the release date. Now, she's unveiling "Bluebird."

The LP was originally slated for release by the end of 2024, and then it was set for May 21. We don't know when it's coming, nor do we know its new title. But we have "Bluebird." Del Rey wrote it with Luke Laird, and the two of them produced it with Drew Erickson. Listen below.

UPDATE: Here's Lana talking about the origin on the song in an Instagram Reel.