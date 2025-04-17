Bobby Brown Says Britney Spears “Butchered” His Biggest Hit

Before "My Prerogative" was a 2004 single for Britney Spears, it was a chart-topping, career-defining smash for Bobby Brown in 1988. Brown has now revealed that he's not a fan of Spears' cover. He shared his thoughts on a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, saying he thought Spears -- along with other artists who've sampled him -- "butchered" it.

When Sharpe asked Brown which artist he thought did the best job of covering or sampling him, the musician responded: "Britney Spears butchered -- she butchered -- 'Prerogative.'" Teddy Riley produced it, but that was a butchering that I -- I couldn’t take it." Brown added that only cleared the sample because of the names attached; Riley had produced for him in the past, and had also worked with artists like Michael Jackson, Blackstreet, and Mary J. Blige.

“I don’t think they did it justice,” Brown said of the numerous other artists who've sampled his music. “I don’t think they really did justice to any of the samples that they have done to my songs." So I guess that means he's not a fan of R. Kelly, Public Enemy, Jeremih, or Trippie Redd. See his interview segment below.